FALL RIVER: The RCMP/HRP General Investigation Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division has charged two people involved in protests against Covid-19 restrictions in Fall River.

Const. Guillaume Tremblay with Halifax District RCMP said on March 20, Halifax District RCMP responded to a complaint of a protest being held outside of a home in St. Andrews Village. Police attended and blocked off the area to prevent protestors from interfering with home owners’ property. The protest lasted a few hours and protestors left on their own.

On March 21, police again responded to a complaint of a protest being held outside of the same home. Police blocked off the area and the protestors left on their own after a few hours.

On March 22, police responded to another complaint of a protest outside the same home.

As part of an ongoing investigation into activity associated with the protests, while this protest was occurring, two people were arrested on Pleasant St. in Dartmouth by Halifax Regional Police.

The protestors near the home in St. Andrews Village were informed that two people had been arrested for offences related to the protests and the protestors left.

These protests were targeted at an individual and their private residence. The evidence collected during the investigation gave investigators reasonable ground to believe that criminal offences had been committed.

Jeremy Mitchell MacKenzie, 36, of Pictou and Morgan May Guptill, 31, of Cole Harbour, have been charged with Criminal Harassment, Mischief, Harassing Phone Calls and Intimidation of a Health Professional.

Both MacKenzie and Guptill were held in custody overnight and will be appearing in Dartmouth Provincial Court today.

The investigation is ongoing.

File #: 22-32631