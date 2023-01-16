NDP request Health Minister, NSH CEO to appear at Standing Committee on Health

From a press release:

HALIFAX: The Nova Scotia NDP are requesting the health minister and CEO of Nova Scotia Health to appear before the Standing Committee on Health, scheduled for this Thursday.

In a release, the NDP say that Nova Scotians urgently need answers about the state of health care in the province, especially following last week’s news of the deaths of Allison Holthoff and Charlene Snow.

The Nova Scotia NDP Caucus is calling on Minister of Health and Wellness Michelle Thompson, and Karen Oldfield, CEO of Nova Scotia Health to appear before this week’s Health Committee.

“People are very worried about being able to access the health care they and their families need, when they need it,” said NDP Health and Wellness spokesperson Susan Leblanc.

“Both Minister Thompson and Ms. Oldfield would add an important perspective from the highest levels of health leadership to the Committee’s conversation.

“They should appear as soon as possible to answer questions about the serious pressure the system is under.”

According to data from Nova Scotia Health 558 people died in emergency departments across the province last year.

Over 43,000 people left an ER without being seen, the NDP said in referencing the data that’s publicly available.

The Standing Committee on Health is scheduled to meet this Thursday, January 19 at 10 a.m.