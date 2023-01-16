LOWER SACKVILLE: It might feel more like Spring then winter, but that isn’t stopping the Sackville Business Association (SBA) and more than 50 organizations and business from counting down the days to the 2023 Sackville Snow Days.

The SBA leads the presentation of Snow Days, scheduled to take place Feb. 17-20 in Lower Sackville. It will see more than 30 events and contests held over the four-day weekend.

“We’re excited to bring back Sackville’s Annual Snow Days with all the amazing events and contests celebrating our 9th Annual Snow Day with a magnificent display of fireworks” said Michelle Champniss, executive director, Sackville Business Association.

Champniss continued saying it’s hard to think this is the ninth year for Snow Days already.

“It’s unreal to think it’s already our ninth year,” she said. “We are very fortunate and grateful for all the fantastic organizations and business making this event possible.

“Festivals like this would not be made possible without the support of our community groups, volunteers, and many businesses.”

All events will be hosted for free or at minimal cost, courtesy of the amazing sponsors:

Randy’s Pizza, O HUB insurance Brokers, East Coast Credit Union, Canadian Tire, Booster Juice, Elite Realty Group, Esinam Counselling Inc., HFX Vinyl & Craft Supplies, Premier Floorball, Halifax Regional Municipality, and AA Munro Insurance.

Sackville Snow Days takes place February 17-20, 2023, and includes events such as a Snow Sculpture Contest, family movie, Free Skate, Concert, fireworks, a scavenger hunt and much more.

The full schedule of events can be found at www.sackvillesnowdays.com .