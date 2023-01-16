Upper Sackville man arrested for threats, firearm offences

WOLFVILLE: An 18-year-old Upper Sackville man is facing firearm-related charges after an incident at Acadia University over the weekend.

In a release, Kings District RCMP said they are investigating a threats and firearms call that occurred just after midnight on Jan. 14.

Police say they received a report of a man seen with a firearm at a university residence in Wolfville. Officers arrived at the university which had initiated a lockdown of the residence.

Upon further investigation, police learned two men had a minor altercation after bumping into each other at a residence party.

A third man then approached the pair, lifted up his shirt and showed a firearm tucked in his waistband.

An 18-year-old Upper Sackville man was arrested at the residence and later released on conditions.

He’s scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on February 28 to face the following charges:

Uttering Threats Against a Person

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Using Imitation of a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence

Police did not locate a firearm at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kings District RCMP at 902-542-3817.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File # 2023-60475