LUNENBURG: A bold new creative space is coming to the heart of Lunenburg’s thriving arts district.

Gallery on Lincoln, a contemporary fine art gallery owned and operated by 11 respected Nova Scotia artist-entrepreneurs, will officially open its doors on April 3, 2025.

Gallery on Lincoln is located at 167 Lincoln Street, in the very heart of “Gallery Row” in Lunenburg, NS –

one of Canada’s most-loved UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

The gallery features a dynamic collection of contemporary landscape, figurative, still life, and abstract works created by a talented and professional group of artists whose work is held in public and private collections around the world.

Hours of operation are Wednesday to Sunday, 11am-5pm.

“Gallery on Lincoln brings together a group of accomplished artists who saw an opportunity to showcase their work and create something special in an extraordinary location,” says Paulette Melanson, Acadian artist and President of the co-operative gallery. “Many of us live and work in this area, and we’re thrilled to be part of Lunenburg’s vibrant arts community.”

Gallery artists include Catherine Bagnell Styles, Michelle Darwin, MJ Dominey, Lynn Ellis, Janet Griffen, Mary Kersell, Paulette Melanson, Mary Morey, David Shimp, Katy Maria Shimp, and Sharon Wadsworth-Smith.