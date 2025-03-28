PHOTOS/VIDEO: Meeting held to kick off Sackville Community Days

LOWER SACKVILLE: The first meeting to kick start the brainstorming and updating the community on this year’s Sackville Community Days was held on March 26.

Community Days is the new name for the event that was known as Patriot Days.

There are several new ideas planned to add to the fun all summer long with the festival.

Lyle Mailman is the chairman as he and a good crop of volunteers look to put on a great summer event.

Check out the video for the details:

