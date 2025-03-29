HALIFAX: The Nova Scotia Association of REALTORS® (NSAR) has a new President.

On March 26 at their Annual General Meeting in Dartmouth, NSAR welcomed new President Suzanne Gravel, Broker at CENTURY 21 Trident Realty Ltd. in Dartmouth.

She takes over from Andrew Gilroy, Royal Lepage Cumberland Realty.

Gravel has been an avid volunteer with the Association since 2015 and has served on multiple committees, most recently as Chair of the Finance Committee and the Provincial Municipal Affairs Committee.

“I’m looking forward to working with our members in the capacity as President to continue promoting our REALTORS® and our province,” said Gravel.

NSAR is the voice of real estate in Nova Scotia and has over 2100 members throughout Nova Scotia.