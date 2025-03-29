CLAYTON PARK: Officers with Halifax Regional Police (HRP) are investigating after a child was approached by a stranger while waiting at a school bus stop yesterday (March 27) morning in Clayton Park.

On Thursday, March 27 at 8:13 a.m., a 10-year-old child was waiting for a school bus on Langbrae Drive.

A white vehicle, described as a smaller SUV, pulled up in front of the child and the driver stated he was an Uber ordered by the child’s parent.

The child refused to get in the vehicle.

The driver is described as east or southeast Asian man with a black beard.

He was wearing a blue t-shirt and black jacket. He spoke to the child in Hindi.

Police commend the child for refusing to get in the vehicle and reporting the incident to an adult.

Anyone with information or video from the Langbrae Drive, Chipstone Close or Dunbrack Street between 8:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.

25-41688