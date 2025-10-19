New cat rescue celebrates successful adoption event in Fall River

A young boys stands near three kittens that were available for adoption at an event at Pet Valu in Fall Rver, All three were adopted quickly. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: A newly launched cat rescue is already making a difference — and seeing overwhelming support from the community.

Saltwater Whiskers Cat Rescue, founded earlier this year by Lauren Philips, hosted an adoption and raffle event at Pet Valu in Fall River that saw every kitten on-site adopted within the first 10 minutes.

“It’s been great — really rewarding,” said Philips. “All the kittens we brought today (Oct. 18) were adopted right away.

“They’re still a bit too small for spaying, but once they’re ready and healed, they’ll head to their forever homes.”

The kittens—Ghoul; Phantom; and Gremlin, all Halloween themed names—were adopted within 10 minutes of the event starting. They will be going to their furever home once they have been spayed in a few days.

ADVERTISEMENT:

A young girl pets one of the kittens. (Healey photo)

Philips, who has been fostering cats for more than a decade, said she decided to start her own rescue this summer after seeing how much the need had grown due to cat overpopulation.

The non-profit operates as a foster-based rescue, meaning all of its cats are cared for in individual foster homes rather than a central shelter.

“We run foster-based, so anyone interested in adopting fills out an application, and once they’re approved, we set up a time for them to meet the kittens,” Philips explained.

Saltwater Whiskers is also running a raffle fundraiser throughout October, with tickets available on their Facebook and Instagram pages, or by email at saltwaterwhiskers@gmail.com .

Signup for The Laker News daily free email newsletter at: https://thelakernews.weebly.com/newsletter.html

One of the three kittens checks out the camera as their pic gets taken. (Healey photo)