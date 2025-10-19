The Laker News

Featured News

Two Fall River children die in boating accident, police say; man and another child sent to hospital

ByPat Healey

Oct 19, 2025 #boating accident, #Fall River, #fatal boating accident, #Queens County, #RCMP
A East Hants RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

QUEENS COUNTY/FALL RIVER: Two children from Fall River have died following a fatal boating accident on Saturday in Queens County, RCMP say.

In a release, RCMP said that Queens County District RCMP is investigating a fatal boating incident in West Caledonia.

On October 18, at approximately 4:56 p.m., RCMP, EHS, fire services and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) responded to a report of a boater in distress in Lake Rossignol. 

Officers learned a man and three children were in a boat when it overturned.

The 45-year-old man and three children from Fall River, were located and transported to hospital via a search and rescue helicopter. 

The man and a child have non-life-threatening injuries.

However, two children have succumbed to their injuries. 

The investigation is ongoing.

File #: 2025-1551954

By Pat Healey

