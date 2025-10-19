Schools send home emails to families following tragic boating accident

Georges P. Vanier Junior High. (Submitted photo/Google)

FALL RIVER: The identities of the two children from Fall River who died in a tragic boating accident in Queens County on Saturday have been released.

In email letters home to school families, the schools that the two students attended in Fall River informed families of other students in their schools of their tragic passing.

The students were identified as Grade 6 student Lucy Cable-Munroe, who attended Georges P. Vanier Junior High.

The second student was identified as Adalind Gaul, who was in Grade Primary at Ash Lee Jefferson Elementary School.

Previous story: Two Fall River children die in boating accident, police say; man and another child sent to hospital

ADVERTISEMENT:

In the letter home to GPV families, Principal Andrea Pugsley-Connell passed on the news.

“Good evening Vanier community,

“It is with great sadness that we let you know, with permission from their family, that one of our students passed away in tragic accident over the weekend.

“Lucy Cable-Munroe was in Mrs. Ward’s Grade 6 class. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and many friends.

“I know this heartbreaking news will be deeply felt throughout our school community. I have arranged for additional supports to be at the school tomorrow, and in the coming days, for both students and staff.

“I know our school community will lean on one another and come together with compassion and care during this difficult time.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The emailed letters home as sent to us at The Laker News (and posted in comments on a community page):

The letter to GPV families:

Both schools make mention that additional supports from will be available at their respective schools beginning Monday and for the coming days for students and staff.

Signup for The Laker News daily free email newsletter at: https://thelakernews.weebly.com/newsletter.html