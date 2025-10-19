Uniacke Fire upgrades gear thanks to N.S. Firefighters 50/50

One of the new purchases is a covered trailer for the department’s side-by-side, allowing it to be stored safely out of the elements and ready for immediate use. (Submitted photo)

MOUNT UNIACKE: Thanks to funds raised through the Nova Scotia Firefighters 50/50 lottery, Uniacke Fire has made significant equipment upgrades over the past year, totaling nearly $50,000.

Among the new additions is a covered trailer for the department’s side-by-side, allowing it to be stored safely out of the elements and ready for immediate use.

The department also purchased a DJI Air 3S drone, which has already been deployed several times this summer to help spot smoke and assess the size of larger incidents from the air.

Other upgrades include lighting improvements on Truck 308, replacing all emergency and exterior lights with longer-lasting LED options, and four portable TMR radios to enhance on-scene communication.

Medical jump bags and automated external defibrillators have been distributed to several firefighters’ personal vehicles, ensuring faster access to critical medical equipment.

Some of the new gear the department has got. (Submitted photo)

The department also added smaller vehicle extrication tools to their trucks.

“None of this would have been possible without the support of our community,” said Uniacke Fire.

“A huge thank-you to the Amherst Firefighters Association for starting and maintaining the 50/50 lottery, and to the team at Rafflebox for their continued support.”

