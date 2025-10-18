The Laker News

Featured News

Cobequid Foundation walk/run raises more than $27,000 for healthcare

ByPat Healey

Oct 18, 2025 #Cobequid Health Centre Foundation, #Cobequid walk/run, #healthcare, #Lower Sackville, #Sackville
Paul Russell and a mascot for the walk/run event. (Submitted photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: The Cobequid Health Centre Foundation extends their sincerest thanks to everyone who supported the 32nd Annual Walk Run for the Health of Our Community.

On Sunday, September 28, 2025, the Cobequid Foundation welcomed community members to celebrate the incredible impact the Cobequid Centre continues to have on local healthcare.

This year’s event raised $27,751 toward funding a Pulmonary Function Testing (PFT) Booth for Respiratory Services at the Cobequid Community Health Centre.

This essential equipment allows for the early diagnosis and monitoring of lung diseases such as asthma, COPD, and pulmonary fibrosis. Your support means patients in our community will have better access to care close to home.

Some of those attending the walk/run. (Submitted photo)

The Cobequid 5km Walk Run brings the community together while raising funds for priority

medical equipment for the Cobequid Community Health Centre.

“Our Foundation is grateful for everyone who walked, ran, donated, and volunteered to make this year’s event such a success,” said Stacey Chaoman, president and CEO of the foundation.

“Your generosity and community spirit help ensure that patients can continue to receive exceptional care close to home.”

Organizers are looking forward to seeing everyone again at next year’s Walk Run as we continue to take steps toward a healthier future together.

To learn more, visit www.cobequidfoundation.ca or contact Cassandra Collett at (902) 869-6548.

