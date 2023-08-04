FALL RIVER: A 31-year-old New Glasgow man has been charged after a dangerous driving incident along Hwy 102, with vehicle stops attempted by police near Fall River before the vehicle was finally observed and stopped in Stewiacke on Aug. 2.

RCMP say that at approximately 8 p.m., Halifax Regional Police received a report of an assault taking place in a vehicle, travelling at a high rate of speed, on Hwy. 102, near Hammonds Plains Rd., in Bedford.

“RCMP officers located the vehicle, a Dodge Ram, near the Fall River exit and observed a female passenger who appeared to be in distress,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay. “A vehicle stop was attempted.

“The driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old male from New Glasgow, refused to stop and fled from police.”

He said in the interest of public safety, a pursuit was not initiated.

At approximately 8:25 p.m., RCMP officers located the vehicle at a gas station, near the highway, in Stewiacke.

Cpl. Tremblay said the man who was momentarily out of his vehicle jumped back in, when officers approached to arrest him, and fled North on Hwy. 102 once more.

“Minutes later, the truck left the roadway and came to rest in the ditch when the man driving the truck avoided spike belts deployed by officers,” he said. “Both the man and the woman exited the vehicle and fled on foot.”

The man was arrested safely in a wooded area nearby. The woman was not located after she fled the scene.

The investigation revealed that the truck had been reported stolen in Shelburne County the day prior.

Tayler Richard Malcom, 31, has been charged with:

Flight from Police

Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Failure to Comply with Conditions of a Release Order

Malcom was held into custody and was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial court on Aug. 3.

Police would like to speak with the woman who fled.

If you are the victim, if you know the victim of the assault, or, if you have information related to this incident, please contact police at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File # 23-92714