New opportunities to participate in medical research

Premier Tim Houston at a provincial press briefing. (Province of N.S. Photo)

NOVA SCOTIA: More Nova Scotians could be part of groundbreaking discoveries in cancer care, women’s health, chronic disease management, vaccine research and more, as the Province introduces new ways for people to participate in medical research.



Starting April 28, people can say they are interested in participating in medical research when they apply for or renew their health card or by contacting Medical Services Insurance (MSI) directly.

“Medical advancements and discoveries depend on research and the people who participate in it,” said Premier Tim Houston.

“Supporting more Nova Scotians to take part in research gives them an opportunity to find hope that was not there before, to help improve care, advance treatment and contribute to the search for new cures.”

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There are four types of medical research opportunities Nova Scotians can opt to participate in. They can choose to participate in none, some or all of these options:

– being contacted if they are a potential match for a clinical trial or other medical research study

– allowing biological samples and health information collected during regular medical care to be used to support research

– allowing their health information to be used for studies that support the development or improvement of medical technologies, devices, drugs or other treatments

– allowing their health information to be shared with trusted and approved external organizations, including industry partners, to develop new drugs, devices and technologies.

Participation is voluntary and open to Nova Scotians who are 19 and older.

People can indicate consent when applying for or renewing their Nova Scotia health card by mail, by calling MSI, or through MSI Online, a new web-based services portal. Consent can be changed or withdrawn at any time.



More information about medical research consent opportunities, options and process is available at: https://www.novastudiesconnect.ca

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While some Nova Scotians already participate in medical research, the current process is manual, fragmented and varies across research teams.



Centralizing and streamlining the approach removes barriers and makes it easier for people willing to participate to do so.



Quotes:

“The implementation of this provincial consent framework marks a transformative step for healthcare research in Nova Scotia.

“By streamlining consent processes, we will dramatically improve research efficiencies, expand patient access to clinical trials, and accelerate the pace of medical innovation.

“This initiative ensures every citizen can be part of medical research, regardless of where they live in the province, reinforcing our commitment to a healthier future for Nova Scotians.”

— Courtney Heisler, Director, Clinical Research Operations, Nova Scotia Health

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“Every breakthrough in oncology starts with a patient willing to participate in research. This provincial consent framework ensures that more patients can access trials, helping us advance treatments and improve outcomes for families across the province.

“As an oncologist and researcher, I know that time is critical for patients facing cancer. This game-changing framework will eliminate potential delays, allowing citizens to proactively join the fight against cancer – one medical research study at a time.”

— Dr. Ravi Ramjeesingh, medical oncologist and associate professor, division of medical oncology, Dalhousie University; Medical Director, Atlantic Clinical Cancer Research Unit



“Every cure and treatment begins with research.

“The more we can learn, the more we can understand and then, the more we can do. Participation in research is the first critical step in that journey.”

— Frank MacMaster, Vice-President, Research and Innovation, IWK Health



Quick Facts:

– consenting to medical research participation means Nova Scotians may be considered for clinical trials or other medical research studies that are relevant to their health now or in the future

– the Province is committed to expanding opportunities for medical research alongside its partners, Nova Scotia Health and IWK Health