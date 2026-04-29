Police issue High-Risk offender notification for Gregory Ernest Last; now in Lower Sackville

LOWER SACKVILLE: In the interest of public safety, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is advising citizens that a high-risk offender is residing in the community.
Gregory Ernest Last, 42-years-old, has recently relocated to Lower Sackville from Truro.
Last has convictions for the following offences:
- Aggravated Sexual Assault
- Sexual Assault with a Weapon
- Assault with a Weapon
- Overcoming Resistance by Choking
- Assault
- Failure to Comply
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Last is described as 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
This information is provided, under Section 8(2)(m) of the Privacy Act, to alert members of the public of Last’s presence in the community.
It is not intended to encourage any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct.