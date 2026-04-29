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Mayor Fillmore sets clear direction for disciplined 2027/28 municipal budget

ByPat Healey

Apr 28, 2026 #Halifax, #HRM, #HRM budget, #Mayor Andy Fillmore
Mayor Andy Fillmore. (Dagley Media photo)

HALIFAX: Regional Council in Halifax has approved a motion from Mayor Andy Fillmore to guide the development of the municipality’s 2027/28 budget, establishing a clear direction focused on fiscal discipline, service stability, and readiness for continued growth.

“As our region grows, our job at City Hall is to keep pace with that growth,” said Mayor Fillmore.

“That starts with how we manage our finances.”

The motion, seconded by District 12 Councillor Janet Steele, directs the Chief Administrative Officer to prepare the 2027/28 municipal budget by holding overall expenditures and service levels flat, while allowing for adjustments related to inflation, contractual obligations, mandatory provincial contributions, and items approved by Regional Council.

“This sets a disciplined baseline so we can make deliberate choices as we develop our budget,” said Mayor Fillmore. “It ensures we are ready for the growth ahead while protecting residents from unnecessary cost pressures.”

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Mayor Fillmore believes ongoing and upcoming national defence investments are creating significant opportunities for the municipality.

This includes new jobs and training pathways, increased activity at our ports and shipyards, and continued population growth as more people choose to live and work in the region.

These investments will also place increasing demand on municipal infrastructure and services – from transportation and housing to water and wastewater systems.

“To meet that moment, we need to be focused and disciplined,” said Mayor Fillmore.

“Residents expect City Hall to respect every tax dollar, while making sure we’re ready to deliver on what comes next.”

By Pat Healey

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