East Hants firefighters honoured for more than 500 years of service

UPPER RAWDON: Close to 570 years of firefighting service was recognized on Friday night during the Municipality of East Hants volunteer awards.
The awards included recognition for long-service awards to firefighters across the region during the dinner and awards.
It was held at the Rawdon Fire Hall in Upper Rawdon.
Councillor Michael Perry was the emcee for the long-service awards portion of the night, with Warden Eleanor Roulston handing the certificates and long-service pins out to each firefighter recognized.
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The firefighters who were honoured were (see photos further down in this story of most of the recipients):
Dale Copp, Enfield Fire, 30 years
Charles Dingle, Milford Volunteer Fire, 30 years
Deborah Leahy, Elmsdale Fire, 30 years
Ed Moxsom, Milford Volunteer Fire, 30 years,
Mike Sanford, Nine Mile River Fire, 30 years
Steve White, Kennetcook District Fire, 30 years
Vance White, Kennetcook District Fire, 35 years,
John McLellan, Noel & District Fire, 35 years
Dale Crowell (not present at awards), Elmsdale Fire, 40 years
Herb Romkey, Milford Volunteer Fire, 40 years,
Wayne Barchard (not present at awards), Enfield Fire, 40 years
Cecil Dixon, Enfield Fire, 45 years
Al Gould, Elmsdale Fire, 50 years
John Kingston, Uniacke & District Fire, 50 years
Francis Ledwidge, Enfield Fire, 55 years.
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Here are some photos that we took:
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