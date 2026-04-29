East Hants firefighters honoured for more than 500 years of service

Francis Ledwidge receives his 55 year service pin during the East Hants Municipality Volunteer awards. (Healey photo)

UPPER RAWDON: Close to 570 years of firefighting service was recognized on Friday night during the Municipality of East Hants volunteer awards.

The awards included recognition for long-service awards to firefighters across the region during the dinner and awards.

It was held at the Rawdon Fire Hall in Upper Rawdon.

Councillor Michael Perry was the emcee for the long-service awards portion of the night, with Warden Eleanor Roulston handing the certificates and long-service pins out to each firefighter recognized.

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The firefighters who were honoured were (see photos further down in this story of most of the recipients):

Dale Copp, Enfield Fire, 30 years

Charles Dingle, Milford Volunteer Fire, 30 years

Deborah Leahy, Elmsdale Fire, 30 years

Ed Moxsom, Milford Volunteer Fire, 30 years,

Mike Sanford, Nine Mile River Fire, 30 years

Steve White, Kennetcook District Fire, 30 years

Vance White, Kennetcook District Fire, 35 years,

John McLellan, Noel & District Fire, 35 years

Dale Crowell (not present at awards), Elmsdale Fire, 40 years

Herb Romkey, Milford Volunteer Fire, 40 years,

Wayne Barchard (not present at awards), Enfield Fire, 40 years

Cecil Dixon, Enfield Fire, 45 years

Al Gould, Elmsdale Fire, 50 years

John Kingston, Uniacke & District Fire, 50 years

Francis Ledwidge, Enfield Fire, 55 years.

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Here are some photos that we took:

Deborah Leahy. (Healey photo)

Charles Dingle. (Healey photo)

Vance White. (Healey photo)

Councillor Michael Perry. (Healey photo)

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Enfield Fire Chief Dale Copp. (Healey photo)

Steve White. (Healey photo)

Municipal Affairs Minister and Hnats East MLA John A. MacDonald brought greetings for the volunteers and firefighters recognized. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

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Al Gould. (Healey photo)

MEH Warden Eleanor Roulston. (Healey photo)

Milford Fire’s Ed Moxsom. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Cecil Dixon. (Healey photo)