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Police recover stolen motor vehicle

ByPat Healey

Apr 28, 2026 #Bedford, #Halifax Regional Police, #HRP, #police, #stolen vehicle, #theft
A Dartmouth man, who is formerly from Enfield, has been arrested by HRP. (Photo by Sean DeWitt, Waterfront Halifax Media)

BEDFORD: On April 24 at approximately 10:45 p.m., Halifax Regional Police observed a vehicle on Ruben Court in Dartmouth that was believed to have been stolen from Bedford last week.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver fled at a high rate of speed.

The officer activated the emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop; however, the vehicle did not stop.

The officer did not pursue due to public safety concerns.

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The vehicle was last seen travelling on Main Street, heading toward Cole Harbour.

At approximately 11:15 p.m., an RCMP officer located the vehicle parked and unoccupied behind Cole Harbour Place.

It was confirmed to be the same vehicle stolen from Bedford. The driver was not located.

The investigation is ongoing.

File 26-63430, 26-62274

By Pat Healey

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