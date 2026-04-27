Fatal collision in Shubenacadie claims life of Manitoba man

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

SHUBENACADIE: A 47-year-old man from Manitoba has died following a two-vehicle collision that left the driver in the other vehicle with life-threatening injuries and saw its two passengers also sent to hospital.

An RCMP spokesperson said on April 26, at approximately 9:55 a.m., RCMP, EHS and fire services from Shubenacadie and Milford (that we are aware of) responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the 2500 block of Hwy. 2.

Officers learned that a southbound Chevrolet Cruze turning left onto Densmore Rd. and a southbound Land Rover Discovery collided.

The driver of the Chevrolet Cruze, a 47-year-old man from Manitoba, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

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The driver of the Land Rover, a 33-year-old man from Dartmouth, was airlifted to hospital by EHS LifeFlight with life-threatening injuries.

Two passengers, a 37-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from Enfield, were transported to hospital by EHS with non-life-threatening injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the location of the collision.

Hwy. 2 was closed for several hours but it has since reopened.

Marks on the road near where the collision happened by Densmore Road can be seen as well as debris is strewn along the side of the road and in the nearby ditch.

The investigation is ongoing.

File #: 2026-544006