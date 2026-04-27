Liberals say N.S. should follow Manitoba’s lead in setting social media age limit

N.S. Liberal Interim Leader Iain Rankin. (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: With Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew recently announcing his government will set a minimum age of 16 for social media use, Nova Scotia Liberals are urging the Houston government to follow

suit and join a growing number of provinces taking steps to protect children online.

A recent Angus Reid poll found that 75% of Canadians support banning social media for children under 16, reflecting widespread concern from parents and caregivers about the effects of online platforms on children’s wellbeing.

Interim Liberal Leader Iain Rankin first tabled a bill that would create a minimum age of 16 for Nova Scotians last fall and participated in debate at the national Liberal convention earlier this month, where it was adopted as an official party policy.

“Manitoba is proof that provinces can take real action,” said Rankin.

“When a government decides to put kids first, it doesn’t have to wait for federal direction. They can move, and Manitoba has just shown that.”

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Rankin continued.

“Momentum is also building in other provinces like Saskatchewan, where Premier Scott Moe has

announced plans to launch public consultations on social media age restrictions,” he said.

Together, these developments point to a growing national shift driven by increasing concern over youth

mental health, online harms, and the pressures social media platforms place on children at increasingly young ages.”

Rankin said this isn’t about politics, it’s about protection.

“We’ve now seen Manitoba act, Saskatchewan begin consultation, and strong public support across the country,” he said.

“Nova Scotia shouldn’t be waiting while others do the work to protect young people online.”