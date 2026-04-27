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Lower Sackville man charged with stunting after caught going 113 km/h in 60 zone

ByPat Healey

Apr 27, 2026 #Beaver Bank, #Hwy 107, #impaired driving, #Lake Echo, #Lower Sackville, #RCMP, #stunting, #Windgate Drive, #Windsor Junction
RCMP nabbed a driver going 162 km/h on Hwy 107. (RCMP photo)

WINDSOR JUNCTION: A 60-year-old Lower Sackville man is one of three charged with stunting in a six day span.

Police officials say that on April 18 at approximately 6:25 p.m., an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Windgate Dr. in Windsor Junction.

The officer observed a Ford Mustang travelling 113 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone.

“The officer conducted a traffic stop and during their interaction with the driver, observed signs of impairment,” said a police spokesperson.

“A roadside breath sample was obtained that resulted in a warn.”

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The 60-year-old man from Lower Sackville received a summary offence ticket for stunting, which carries a $2422.50 fine, an immediate seven-day license suspension, and his vehicle was seized. 

He also received an additional seven-day license suspension related to the breath sample. 

On the same date, at approximately 7:45 p.m., an officer conducting traffic enforcement on Hwy. 107 near Lake Echo observed a Kia Forte travelling 150 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and observed signs of impairment.  A roadside breath sample was obtained, which resulted in a warn. 

The 45-year-old driver from Dartmouth received a summary offence ticket for stunting, an immediate seven-day license suspension, and his vehicle was seized.

He also received an additional seven-day license suspension related to the breath sample. 

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On April 24, at approximately 11 p.m., an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Hwy. 107 near Lake Echo when they observed a Mazda CX-30 travelling 162 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone.

The 32-year-old man from Lake Echo was charged with stunting, received an immediate seven-day license suspension and his vehicle was seized.

Speed is a leading cause of serious injury and fatal collisions.

Road safety is a priority for the RCMP and it should be a priority for every driver.

If you see someone driving unsafely, call the RCMP at 1‑800‑803‑RCMP (7267). If it’s an emergency, call 911.

File #: 26-59724, 26‑59796, 26-63434

By Pat Healey

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