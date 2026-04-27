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Winter off-leash access on sports fields ends

ByPat Healey

Apr 27, 2026 #Fall River, #Halifax, #HRM, #off-leash access, #off-leash parks, #sports fields, #winter
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HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that the winter use of sports fields as off-leash dog areas will end for the season on Saturday, May 2.

While some playing fields are designated off-leash areas from Nov. 1 to May 1, restricting access during the summer months helps maintain safe and high-quality playing surfaces for recreational sports and activities.

Keeping dogs off fields during this time reduces turf damage, minimizes the need for repairs and waste collection and lowers the risk of sport-related injuries caused by holes from digging.

Residents who do not follow these rules may be subject to a fine of $352 to $5,000. Signage is posted at affected locations to indicate seasonal restrictions.

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Residents are encouraged to use designated off-leash dog parks available throughout the municipality during the summer months.

For a full list of impacted fields and available off-leash locations, visit halifax.ca/off-leash-parks.

For questions or to report dogs on sports fields during the restricted period, residents can call 311.

By Pat Healey

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