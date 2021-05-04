FALL RIVER/BEAVER BANK: The nomination meeting for the two candidates seeking the Liberal nod in Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank for the next provincial election has been set.

In a post on his official Facebook page, outgoing MLA Bill Horne—who is not re-offering, and stepping down from politics—announced that the nomination meeting will be held virtually on May 26.

Steve Sinnott of Waverley and Marni Tuttle of Windsor Junction are the two candidates approved to run in the nomination.

The voting period will begin at 8 a.m. on May 25 and run until 4 p.m. on May 26.

All Liberal Members in good standing who live in the Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank riding is eligible to vote.

The deadline to register as a new Liberal member or to renew an expired membership to vote in this nomination is 11:59 pm on Monday, May 10.

Speeches will be held virtually on May 21 at 7 p.m. A results meeting will be held on May 26 at 5 p.m. Zoom links to both events will be provided at a later date to members.