HALIFAX: The Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission is seeking nominations for the 2022 Nova Scotia Human Rights Awards.

The commission presents awards annually to acknowledge the courageous work of Nova Scotians who advance human rights in the province.

People can nominate individual Nova Scotians and groups who have demonstrated excellence in this area until November 9.

“Today’s human rights champions are walking the path toward truth and reconciliation, addressing the harms of colonialism, and challenging racism and other forms of oppression and discrimination,” said Joseph Fraser, Director and CEO of the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission.

“Celebrating activists, advocates and educators is an endorsement of the incredible value they bring to our lives and an acknowledgement that their work is making a difference to Nova Scotians and generations of future Nova Scotians.”

The award categories are youth (up to age 20), individual (21 and older) and group/organization.

People nominating an individual may request that person be considered for an award named for the late Burnley Allan (Rocky) Jones if the nominee’s work organizing and advocating for the rights of a marginalized community has brought lasting change.

The 2022 Nova Scotia Human Rights Awards will be presented in Halifax on Friday, December 9, in recognition of the United Nations International Human Rights Day on December 10.



More information about the awards and the nomination form are available at: https://humanrights.novascotia.ca/