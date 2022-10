EAST UNIACKE: Police are investigating a theft in Mount Uniacke on Oct. 2.

East Hants RCMP Sgt. Martin Roy said there was eight to nine boxes of siding stolen on Oct. 2 from a location in Mount Uniacke.

He said the value of the theft was about $3,000.

Police don’t have any suspects in the incident at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to call East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).