Elmsdale hit-and-run under investigation by RCMP

ELMSDALE: RCMP are investigating a hit-and-run in Elmsdale on Oct. 3.

Sgt. Martin Roy, with East Hants RCMP, said officers received a report that a 30-year-old man from Milford was hit by a vehicle as he walked along Hwy 2.

“The man told police that a small white truck with a cap fled the scene immediately after the incident,” said Sgt. Roy.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run or witnesses the incident are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.