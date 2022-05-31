BEAVER BANK: Ivy Meadows Continuing Care Community in Beaver Bank won’t be closing after all.

In a release dated May 17 and sent to The Laker News May 31, Rosecrest Communities, who used to operate the facility in Beaver Bank, informed staff, residents, families, and key stakeholders of Ivy Meadows, that Northwood will be assuming operations of Ivy Meadows as a part of the Department of Seniors and Long-Term Care’s facility construction, upgrades, and enhancements.

The facility will be run as a 36 bed Long Term Care facility. Northwood will complete this transition by April 2023.

“This does not in any way affect operations at Rosecrest’s other facilities in Lower Sackville or in Enfield,’” added Tracey Tulloch in an interview. “Rosecrest employees will stay on to continue caring for residents and as additional residents move in, Northwood will provide further management and staffing complements to adjust to the increased resident numbers.”

Janet Lussier, Acting Administrator of Rosecrest Communities, thanks the Ivy Meadows staff, volunteers, residents, and their families for their patience as they worked through this process.

“We are happy they can continue to be at home in Beaver Bank. Rosecrest would also like to thank the Beaver Bank community for its support over our many years as a part of the community,” she said.

Janet Simm, President, and CEO of Northwood, said during the COVID-19 pandemic, they were grateful to receive assistance when needed.

“We were also able to support the system with creative solutions,” said Simm in an interview.

Now, Northwood can reciprocate that help.

“We now have the opportunity to offer our assistance once again,” said Simm. “Northwood has been asked to operate the 36-bed Ivy Meadows facility in Beaver Bank.

“With the assistance of the Northwood team, spaces that are closed at Ivy Meadows now will soon be able to reopen.”

She explained the team who currently work at Ivy Meadows will continue to work there, but Northwood will be supplementing and supporting operations there to increase their resident numbers.

“We’re incredibly excited about this opportunity,” said Simm.