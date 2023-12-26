NSH takes over operation of Elmsdale Medical Centre

ELMSDALE: The Elmsdale Medical Centre is now under operation of Nova Scotia Health.

The change in operation ownership became into effect on Dec. 8, an official with Nova Scotia Health confirmed in an interview with The Laker News.

Katie Heckman, Health Services Manager, Primary Health Care& Chronic Disease Management with Colchester East Hants Network, Northern Zone, spoke about the change when The Laker News inquired.

The operation change had been rumoured to be happening for a couple months before it could be made official.

Heckman was asked if the change meant anything different for patients at the Medical Centre.

“It doesn’t mean a whole lot in terms of patient care,” said Heckman.

“Any patients that are at the practice or have physicians at that practice the change really has a low impact on them.

“From a staff point of view, they would all be Nova Scotia Health employees now.”

She explained sustainability is the main reason for the change.

“The reason is to just kind of create a more sustainable path forward for the clinic,” she said.

She said that the only cost in the operation takeover is that NSH is taking over the operational costs associated with the clinic.

“That would not be anything different from any of our other what we call kind of turnkey clinic,” she said.

Heckman confirmed the change took effect on Dec. 8.

It’s hoped the operation change will allow for better recruitment of physicians to the clinic.

“I think this will be a positive change for the community,” said Heckman.