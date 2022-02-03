Observant off-duty cop assists RCMP in nabbing impaired driver

MOUNT UNIACKE: An alert off-duty Halifax Regional police officer helped local RCMP snag an impaired driver who had a child in the vehicle in Mount Uniacke.

On Jan. 31, East Hants RCMP received a call from an off-duty member of the Halifax Regional Police who had just witnessed what was believed to be a drunk driver, said S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

“The caller observed the driver travelling along Highway #1 in Mount Uniacke, swaying back and forth on the roadway, and hitting the shoulders,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “The caller also stated there was a child in the car at the time.”

He said RCMP officers responded and located the driver at his residence.

“The officers quickly determined the driver was impaired and arrested him for the purpose of the investigation,” he said.

The driver, a 33-year-old Mount Uniacke man was taken to the Rawdon Detachment where he provided samples of his breath over twice the legal limit.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the man was later released and will face the courts on charges of impaired driving.