ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP responded to 102 calls for service between Jan. 25 and Feb. 1.

Here are some of the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

On January 30, East Hants RCMP were advised of the theft of a 2004 yellow and black renegade 800 skidoo.

The skidoo was parked in the owner’s driveway at a residence on Highway 215 near Shubenacadie. The machine has very distinctive aftermarket parts and decal stickers.

Police are looking to speak with anyone with information on this matter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

THREE FRAUD INVESTIGATIONS

Last week, East Hants RCMP responded to three separate calls of fraud.

The first matter involved a victim who was told by a fraudster he would be sending the victim a large amount of money and then subsequently asked the victim to withdraw the amount and send it back in cash.

Luckily, the bank was able to determine the money from the fraudster was fictitious and intervened before the transaction could be completed.

In the second matter, the fraudster contacted the victim and pretended to be a minister soliciting money to help a needy family.

The trusting and compassionate victim agreed, and at the instruction of the fraudster, purchased several hundred dollars’ worth of gift cards and provided the serial numbers to the fraudster. The victim became suspicious when the fraudster called back and asked for more gift cards.

In the third instance, a victim was looking to make a Kijiji deal and put a $100 e-transfer deposit on an item to hold it until it could be picked up.

When the victim arrived at the address given by the fraudster, it was learned the address was a fake and the money was gone.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the three incidents remain under investigation.

Police encourage residents to be careful any time they are asked to send money to anyone they do not thoroughly know and trust. When in doubt, call police for advice.

