Halifax man faces breach of condition, impaired driving charges

FIVE MILE RIVER: A 21-year-old Halifax man faces breach of condition and impaired driving charges following an mvc on Hwy 236 in Five Mile River on Jan. 27.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said after arriving on scene at the mvc, police determined the man, who was the driver, was on Criminal Code conditions not to be in contact with the passenger of the vehicle.

“As such, the driver was arrested for breach of the conditions,” he said.

But that wasn’t the end of it for the man.

“While dealing with the driver, officers also observed signs he was intoxicated by alcohol and performed a roadside test which the driver failed,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

The driver, a 21-year-old Halifax man, was taken to the detachment where he provided samples of his breath in excess of the legal limit.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the man was later released and will face the courts at a later date for charges of impaired driving and breach of conditions.