Police respond to domestic dispute of the furry kind

ELMSDALE: One kitty cat in East Hants is lucky it didn’t end up on the wrong side of the law last week

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said a caller informed police of a commotion taking place nearby. They said it sounded like a possible domestic dispute in progress in the Corridor, so police responded immediately.

It turned out it wasn’t the kind of domestic dispute that police would normally be involved in.

“Upon arrival, police learned the homeowner was indeed in a dispute, but with a cat,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “The cat, described by those on scene as a “devil cat,” furiously attacked the homeowner for no apparent reason. “

After a few minutes officers were assured that everything was okay.

“The homeowner, who had obvious scratches and bites from the ill-tempered animal, assured members all was under control,” he said.

S/Sgt. Bushell said at that point the officers concurred and left the scene. The cat was not arrested.