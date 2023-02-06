HALIFAX: Nova Scotians are encouraged to nominate community members who have made outstanding contributions for the Order of Nova Scotia.

The order is the province’s highest honour and recognizes citizens for making exceptional and lasting contributions to their communities. Past recipients have included a Nobel Prize laureate, academics, athletes, volunteers, advocates and artists.

“During this award season, I look forward to recognizing the achievements of Nova Scotians who have devoted their talents, energy and focus to their communities or chosen fields of endeavour,” said Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc.

“As the Chancellor of the Order of Nova Scotia, I encourage residents to recognize excellence by nominating individuals who have exceeded expectations or improved the lives of others.”

Nominations will be accepted by email or mail until March 17. People may re-nominate candidates by submitting a new nomination form and including any updated information about their contributions.



Quick Facts:

— 120 members have been invested into the Order of Nova Scotia since it was established in June 2001

— appointments to the order are made by the lieutenant-governor on the recommendation of an independent advisory council

— a ceremony is typically conducted each year to invest new members into the order and honour them with a dinner



Additional Resources:

Nomination forms and information about the nomination process is available through the Protocol and Honours Secretariat: https://novascotia.ca/iga/order.asp