Art project to commemorate African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church

HALIFAX: The HRM is inviting residents to the unveiling of an art project to Commemorate the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church and its contribution to the African Nova Scotian Community.

The AME Zion Church was located at the corner of Falkland and Gottingen streets and was a source of resilience and spirituality for the African Nova Scotian Community for over 100 years.

The event will be hosted at the Halifax North Memorial Library on Wednesday, February 8 at 11 a.m.

During the event there will be an unveiling of the artwork by artist Charlie Marven, a video presentation from Dr. Julius Garvey.

There will also be a moderated discussion, facilitated by the municipality’s African Nova Scotian Affairs Integration Office, about the impact of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church on the local community.

Attendees can enjoy musical performances by Jah’Mila and hot chocolate provide by Hope Blooms.

The event will conclude with a walk to the artwork’s installation site (at the corner Gottingen and Falkland streets) for those who wish to participate.

Pre-registration for the event is not required.

For more information, please visit halifax.ca.