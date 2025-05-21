Paint it Forward fundraiser scheduled for May 26

BEDFORD/FALL RIVER: A fundraiser in support of Feed Nova Scotia is being planned for this Monday night, May 26.

The Paint Nite East Coast event will be taking place at the Sou’Wester in the City near Larry Uteck Drive in Bedford. It will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Sou’Wester in the City is located at 27 Dellridge Ln Unit #105, in Bedford.

Zen Rankin and wife Joanna, who run The Art Space in Fall River, will be looking after the Paint it Forward fundraiser.

All funds raised will go to Feed Nova Scotia. Admission is pay-what-you-can (cash at the door).

You’ll get to customize one of the sample paintings they’ve made over the last several months! Organizers said they are also collecting non-perishable food items.

Come enjoy a creative and fun night out while helping support our neighbours who are experiencing food insecurity.

Did you know that at nearly 30% of all households, Nova Scotians experience the highest rate of food insecurity in all of Canada?

Register for the event at the link below. Let’s Paint it Forward together and help make a difference together!

For more details check out their website at: https://www.paintnite.com/events/ca/ns/bedford/29964/events/souwester-in-the-city/may-26/paint-it-forward-for-feed-nova-scotia-10351546