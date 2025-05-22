Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 145 calls for service.

The following are some of the highlighted calls as provided by Cpl. Jon Neima, with East Hants RCMP.

ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON

On May 18, a 49-year-old man from Bedford was arrested for assault with a weapon causing bodily harm.

The man was compelled to court for first appearance July 7 in Shubenacadie.

The alleged offence took place in East Hants.

It remains under investigation.

VEHICLE SET ON FIRE

A burnt-out Hyundai SUV was found located off Blois Road in Nine Mile River.

There were no identifiable markings.

Police say through their investigation an East Hants resident was arrested for this offence on May 14.

They will have their first appearance on July 7in Shubenacadie.

The matter is still under investigation.

POLICE RESPONSES:

Other responses this week included:

Three check stops completed.

13 Summary Offence Tickets issued.

Two Impaired Drivers

Nine traffic collisions.

“Residents of East Hants should reduce speed and pay attention to the road/road conditions,” Cpl. Neima said.

The second suspect in shoplifting incidents in Elmsdale. (RCMP photo)

Shoplifting suspects sought

East Hants RCMP are looking to identify two women involved in shoplifting from an Elmsdale business.

The shoplifting complaints took place at the NSLC in Elmsdale.

Police say that the multiple thefts occurred between May 15 and May 19. The other suspects photo is the main pic for the Cruiser this week.

Anyone with information can report to the East Hants RCMP at (902)883-7077 or to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(T.I.P.S.) or crimestoppers.ca.

Marshall Ellis. (RCMP photo)

East Hants Most Wanted: Man wanted on outstanding warrant

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding warrant for the arrest of Marshall Ellis.

Marshall Ellis is facing charges under the Criminal Code for theft of motor vehicle, other theft, and charges related to Intimate Partner Violence.

He also has outstanding charges from other police districts in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Anyone who sees Marshall Ellis is to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

