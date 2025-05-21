EAST HANTS: A resident of East Hants had two summary offense tickets issued to them this past week by RCMP.

East Hants RCMP Cpl. Jon Neima said the two were among 13 issued by officers at the detachment.

One of those incidents was a report of an erratic driver.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cpl. Neima said the driver had reportedly passed a school bus that was stopped with its flashing red lights activated.

The driver was also nabbed for using a cellphone while operating a vehicle.

“As a result they were issued two summary offense tickets by police,” said Cpl. Neima.