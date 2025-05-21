RCMP lay impaired driving charges after Shubenacadie mvc

SHUBENACADIE: A 32-year-old East Hants resident has been charged with impaired driving.

Cpl. Jon Neima with East Hants RCMP said the charges come after police, along with fire and EHS responded May 17 to an mvc in Shubenacadie.

The mvc occurred at about 9:45 p.m.

He said the owner of the vehicle was located at the scene and determined to be impaired.

The 32-year-old East Hants resident was arrested for impaired.

They were taken to the Enfield Detachment where they failed the breath test, blowing over the legal limit of 80mg%.

This resulted in charges for impaired driving being laid.

The resident is scheduled at a later date for court.