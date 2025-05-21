Guiderail along portion of Ingram Drive to be installed

FALL RIVER: A new guiderail will be installed along Ingram Drive, a notice posted online from HRM said.

The notice was shared by Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon on her Facebook page.

It indicates the new guiderail will be installed between Civic #65 to 71 Ingram Drive in Fall River Village.

This work is planned for the 2025 construction season.

The project will involve guiderail installation and new gravels. Efforts will be taken to reduce the impact to your property during construction.

Both on-street and private driveway parking may be impacted.

Notice of project timing and impacts to parking and driveway access will be provided before construction.

Property owners are responsible for removing and relocating any personal property in the street prior to construction.

Property that is not relocated may be removed without notice.

Trees in the street are Municipal property and must not be removed by the property owner.

It is important that you contact the undersigned through the HRM 311 call center if:

– You have a heated driveway, invisible dog fence or in-ground sprinkler system near the street property line(s).

– You have an anticipated project within the next two years requiring a pavement cut, including driveway access modifications. You will need to apply for a permit and coordinate with the upcoming capital work.

If the work involves utilities servicing, please reach out to them to coordinate the work. For water or sewer lateral works, contact Halifax Water at 902-420-9287. For installation of natural gas laterals, contact Eastward Energy at1-877-836-7427.

– Anyone at your address has difficulty crossing uneven ground, gravel or using steps. We will work with you for alternate access, where possible, during the project.

– You are aware of any problems relating to your property’s drainage, or water/sewer servicing lateral lines connecting to your property.

We look forward to working with you and welcome your questions through our call Centre at 311.