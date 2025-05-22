MIDDLE SACKVILLE: Police in Middle Sackville are investigating an incident involving a suspicious person.

RCMP said that they’re asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest following a suspicious incident that occurred in Middle Sackville.

On May 20, RCMP officers received a report of a suspicious incident that had occurred the previous day at approximately 1 p.m. on Rafting Dr.

“Investigators learned that a man wearing a ski mask and ski goggles had been taking photos of children playing at the playground,” RCMP said in a release.

The man fled on foot when one of the children asked him what he was doing.

The person of interest is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-10.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and white and blue sneakers.

As the investigation continues, officers are looking to speak with the man involved.

Anyone with information about this incident, or with security camera footage of the area, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious activity immediately. In an emergency, call 911.

File # 25-70607