Phillips stars as Caps earn tie with Lynx in MMFHL action

BEDFORD: The Halifax Western Capitals found out it’s great to have solid goaltending, but in order to win they need to get some goals.

Through two periods on March 5 against the Cape Breton Lynx in Maritime Major Female Hockey League play, the Caps trailed 2-1 and were being badly outshot and dominated by the visitors at the BMO Centre in Bedford.

If it weren’t for stalwart goaltending from Lucy Phillips, a former Fall River product who now calls Upper Tantallon area home, the Lynx could have likely scored more and put the game out of reach.

However, Phillips sprawled left right and centre and thwarted many good scoring chances the Cape Breton team had on her.

One such stop was where the net was left wide open and the Lynx player tried to come out from behind the net and wrap it around, but Phillips kicked her right pad out and the puck hit the bottom part and went towards the corner away from the net.

After 40 minutes, Phillips had stopped close to 18 of 20 shots sent her way.

In the third period, the Caps seemed to have more spark, and rallied to tie the game 2-2.

It appeared they had another goal which would have made it 3-2 as it hit top shelf in the net, but the officials didn’t indicate and play continued. The Caps fans seemed to know it was in and stood to cheer.

On the Lynx second goal, Phillips was interfered with however the game’s officials didn’t seem to think she could have made the save and pointed to the net for a goal. The Cape Breton player ran into Phillips, and she was unable to reach to the side to get at the loose puck as it was shot in.

There were a few other instances where high sticks and tripping infractions on good scoring opportunities were not penalized.

Sam Taylor scored both Caps goals in the contest, with assists going to Rylee Bennett; Kate Furlong; and Caelyn Parker.

Allison Gilfoy and Kameryn Lahey had the Lynx goals.

In the end, Phillips stopped 24 of 26 pucks, while Meghan Muise turned away 22 of 24 shots.

Cape Breton took home the win on March 6 between the two clubs in Windsor 3-1.

There was a scary incident at the 15:05 mark of the third as Rylee Bennett took a hard hit from the Lynx player. She was taken to the IWK for observation. Her family was with her and teams throughout the league sent their well wishes to the Caps and Rylee via Twitter.

Phillips got the start in goal, making 18 of 21 saves in goal.

Muise stopped 13 of 14 shots in net for Cape Breton.

Playoffs will now begin next weekend for teams in the MMFHL.