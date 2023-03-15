PHOTOS: Action from the Ettinger-Smith Memorial Tournament

LANTZ: Action at the annual Trevor Ettinger-Jeff Smith Memorial Tournament picked up on Wednesday as the week-long tournament neared semi-final and championship game play at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The tournament sees action in Under-9 development; Under 9 INT; Under-11C; Under-13 C; Under-15C; and Under-18C division. Play at the tournament is limited so there is to be no hitting, or one can be penalized.

In action that we saw on Wednesday, we took pics of the West Colchester Cobras and Brookfield Elks (Black) at the Keith Miller Arena in the Sportsplex.

This game was a close affair, with the Cobras only winning late on a breakaway goal by no. 7 Mackenzie Slack on a shot that just eluded the Elks goalie.

MacKenzie Slack in on a breakaway. 9Healey photo)

The puck sits behind the Elks goalie. (Healey photo)

We also had a chance to see the TASA Ducks battle the Brookfield Elks (Red) before taking in the Pictou County Crushers (Blue) and East Hants Penguins (White) at ICE PAD B.

That game was good early on, before Pictou pulled away and never looked back for the victory.

The Elks and TASA. (Healey photo)

The faceoff win by East Hants. (Healey photo)

It will be a game to remember for no. 10 on the Pens Logan MacLean who scored his first ever goal.

No. 4 Mason Cyr and No. 46 Jacob Legge were sparkplugs for their team, with many chances but just couldn’t bury it past the Pictou goalie.

A big save by the Pens goalie.

Mason Cyr skates into the zone. (Healey photo)

Jacob Legge tries to get a handle on the puck.

Pictou County’s no. 16 Levi MacLane watches East Hants’s Jacob Legge in the defensive zone during game play. (Healey photo)

In the U-11C championship final, it was the hometown East Hants Penguins besting their opposition to claim the championship banner.

It was their second tournament banner in a row.