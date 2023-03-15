Free Tax-Help Clinics in Halifax Regional Municipality

By
Pat Healey
-

LOWER SACKVILLE: Raising children, paying rent, or just keeping up with the bills is not always easy. That’s why, more than ever, every dollar counts

The Community Volunteer Income Tax Program is a free tax-help program that assists those with modest-to-no income to report and a simple tax situation to access eligible benefits and credits like the Canada Child Benefit, simply by helping them to file their taxes.

Volunteers may even be able to help eligible clients claim past benefits and credits by filing tax returns for previous years.

Are you eligible for help at a free tax-help clinic?

If you have modest-to-no income to report and a simple tax situation, volunteers may be able to complete your tax return for you, free of charge. An individual with income less than $35,000, a two-person family with income less than $45,000, plus $2,500 for each additional person in the family can get their taxes done for free.

In general, your tax situation is simple if you have no income or if your income comes from employment, pension, benefits such as Canada Pension Plan, disability, employment insurance, social assistance, registered retirement savings plans (RRSP’s), support payments, scholarships, fellowships, bursaries or grants and/or interest (under $1,000).

Two of the clinics will be taking place locally.

The first is March 6 to April 30, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm at the Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre.

It is by appointment by calling 902-865-5114 to schedule an appointment.

Another clinic was scheduled for March 15 to happen at the Sackville Area Warming Centre at 125 Metropolitan Avenue in Lower Sackville from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment was necessary.

Here is a list of clinics taking place in the HRM area:

DateTimeLocationClinics Type
March 3rd to April 30th
Monday and Friday Closed April 7 & 10th		9:00am – 12:00 pmBrunswick Street Mission
2107 Brunswick St, Halifax		No appointment needed
March 3rd to April 30th
Thursdays		9:00am-2:00pmSalvation Army Community and Family Services 2038 Gottingen St. HalifaxBy Appointment (902) 422-1598
March 6th to April 30th
Monday, Wednesday & Thursday		8:30am-4:30pmBeaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre
1583 Beaver Bank Road		By Appointment (902) 865-5114
March 7-April 25th
Tuesdays		9:00am- 2:00pmFairview Resource Centre
203-3845 Joseph Howe Drive, Halifax		By Appointment 902-443-9569 Ext 103
March 13-April 10th
Mondays only		1:00pm – 4:00pmParker Street Food and Furniture  Bank 2415 Maynard St, Halifax                                             By Appointment Call 1-902-377-4763
March 15th11:00am–1:00pmSackville Area Warming Centre 125 Metropolitan Ave, Sackville                                             No appointment needed
March 15th and March 22nd5:30pm – 7:30 pmLakeside Legion Branch 156  231 Greenhead Road, LakesideNo appointment needed

What to bring with you
In order for volunteers to complete your income tax and benefit return, bring your tax information slips, receipts, Social Insurance Number and government-issued identification.

For eligibility and an up-to-date listing of CVITP in-person and virtual clinics, call 1-855-516-4405 or visit Canada.ca/taxes-help.

