Free Tax-Help Clinics in Halifax Regional Municipality

LOWER SACKVILLE: Raising children, paying rent, or just keeping up with the bills is not always easy. That’s why, more than ever, every dollar counts!

If you have modest-to-no income to report and a simple tax situation, volunteers from the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) may be able to help you do your taxes and claim important benefits and credits like the Canada child benefit, Guaranteed Income Supplement and the GST/HST tax credit, for free. Volunteers may even be able to help you access past benefits and credits by filing your tax returns from previous years!

Are you eligible for help at a free tax-help clinic?

If you have modest-to-no income to report and a simple tax situation, volunteers may be able to complete your tax return for you, free of charge. An individual with income less than $35,000, a two-person family with income less than $45,000, plus $2,500 for each additional person in the family can get their taxes done for free.

In general, your tax situation is simple if you have no income or if your income comes from employment, pension, benefits such as Canada Pension Plan, disability, employment insurance, social assistance, registered retirement savings plans (RRSP’s), support payments, scholarships, fellowships, bursaries or grants and/or interest (under $1,000).

Two of the clinics will be taking place locally.

The first is March 6 to April 30, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm at the Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre.

It is by appointment by calling 902-865-5114 to schedule an appointment.

Another clinic was scheduled for March 15 to happen at the Sackville Area Warming Centre at 125 Metropolitan Avenue in Lower Sackville from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment was necessary.

Here is a list of clinics taking place in the HRM area:

Date Time Location Clinics Type March 3rd to April 30th

Monday and Friday Closed April 7 & 10th 9:00am – 12:00 pm Brunswick Street Mission

2107 Brunswick St, Halifax No appointment needed March 3rd to April 30th

Thursdays 9:00am-2:00pm Salvation Army Community and Family Services 2038 Gottingen St. Halifax By Appointment (902) 422-1598 March 6th to April 30th

Monday, Wednesday & Thursday 8:30am-4:30pm Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre

1583 Beaver Bank Road By Appointment (902) 865-5114 March 7-April 25th

Tuesdays 9:00am- 2:00pm Fairview Resource Centre

203-3845 Joseph Howe Drive, Halifax By Appointment 902-443-9569 Ext 103 March 13-April 10th

Mondays only 1:00pm – 4:00pm Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank 2415 Maynard St, Halifax By Appointment Call 1-902-377-4763 March 15th 11:00am–1:00pm Sackville Area Warming Centre 125 Metropolitan Ave, Sackville No appointment needed March 15th and March 22nd 5:30pm – 7:30 pm Lakeside Legion Branch 156 231 Greenhead Road, Lakeside No appointment needed

What to bring with you

In order for volunteers to complete your income tax and benefit return, bring your tax information slips, receipts, Social Insurance Number and government-issued identification.

For eligibility and an up-to-date listing of CVITP in-person and virtual clinics, call 1-855-516-4405 or visit Canada.ca/taxes-help.