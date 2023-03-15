N.S. NDP: Capital Plan lacking investments on housing, primary care

From a release

HALIFAX — The Capital Plan released March 14 by the Houston government lacks details and fails to address the needs of families and seniors who can’t afford a place to live, say the N.S. NDP.

“The first thing you notice with this Capital Plan is that there’s no new investment in building public or non-profit housing,” said NDP Finance Spokeswoman Lisa Lachance in a release.

“We have thousands of families who are waiting to get help finding a place.

“The Houston government’s reliance on private developers will not solve the housing crisis.”

While much needed funding has been announced for hospital and medical infrastructure across the province there are more than 137,000 Nova Scotians waiting for primary care.

“We have a crisis in primary care in Nova Scotia and we’re seeing other provinces commit to investments to address this overwhelming need,” said Lachance.

“Here, there’s no indication the Houston government is planning to fix this by investing in primary care to the scale that is needed.”

Lachance said the upcoming Houston budget must address the growing primary care crisis and the need for truly affordable housing options.