WAVERLEY: A good crowd turned out for a breakfast/brunch put on by the Waverley Legion.

The breakfast on April 30 marked the start of what the volunteer group with the Legion hopes to be a monthly event.

Any monies raised from the breakfast/brunch goes back into helping the Legion with their expenses, and giving back to the community.

On this day there was a good steady stream of families and customers during the 9 am to 12 noon time frame for breakfast.

Many were getting the weekend that was filled with decent weather with a hearty meal served up by the ladies with the Legion Auxiliary.

Watch the Legion’s Facebook Page for more details on upcoming events – https://www.facebook.com/WaverleyLegion .