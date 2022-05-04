FALL RIVER: The near capacity crowd at the LWF Hall in Fall River was grooving to some good tunes from a hometown musician.

Jester J. Brown, who lives a hop, skip, and a jump from the Hall located on Fall River Road, belted out tunes he wrote himself as well as many favourites that those in the crowd enjoyed.

It was Brown and his band-mates inaugural performance in his own backyard, and from the sounds of the crowd likely won’t be his last.

He even performed a song, “Mississippi River”, that he wrote himself and will be debuting on local radio station CIOE he hoped by the end of May.

All Photos and Video by: Pat Healey.

In a Facebook post, Brown thanked the Fall River and surrounding communities for their continued growing support.

He also thanked the volunteers with the LWF Hall and their crew.

“We had a fantastic time performing for you all and can’t wait to do it all again,” said Brown in the post.