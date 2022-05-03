Inner Strength TKD nabs 14 gold medals at provincials

WELLINGTON: Athletes from Inner Strength Taekwondo brought home 21 medals from the provincial championship, held April 30 in Cape Breton.

It was the first provincial championship held sin almost three years due to COVID-19.

In total, athletes won 14 gold medals and seven silver medals.

Winning gold medals were Ronan Sinclair; Brett Skinner; Raya Porter; Josh Gilby; Sebastian Kelly; Aiden Connor; Noah Angelopoulos; Aiden Angelopolous; Daniel Jenkins; Nick Skinner; Harrison Chaban; Kayla Dyke; Mikayla Kellock; and Zoey Hill.

Silver medals were earned by Evan Jenkins; Jonah Priddle; Audrey Gibson; Cameron Hume; Ciara Bennett; Cassia Lantagne; and Blake Massie.

Many of our Wellington-based athletes were still feeling the momentum from competing at the nationals in Toronto a couple weeks back.