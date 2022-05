FALL RIVER: The Fall River Fury Under-17 girls volleyball team are coming home from provincials with silver.

In the championship final, the third-ranked Fury lost to the Attackers from Glace Bay, ranked fourth.

Glace Bay rallied in the second and third set to earn the gold medal with 25-21 and 15-13 victories. Fall River won the first set 26-24.

Both teams were evenly matched and it showed ion how close the game scores were between the clubs.