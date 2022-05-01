Fall River players, Bedford Blizzard U14 earn volleyball silver

HALIFAX: Three Fall River area boys volleyball players helped their club team to a silver medal at provincials, held this past weekend.

The Bedford Blizzard Under-14 team lost in the championship final of provincials.

The three players, Tyler DeGrass, Nate Boudreau, and Isaac Nicholson, all suit up with the Blizzard. All three attend and play the sport at Georges P. Vanier Junior High in Fall River.

In the semi-final, Bedford defeated DVC in straight sets 2-0, but fell to the Valley Venom 2-1 in the championship final to settle for silver.

Against DVC they won 25-19, 25-12, while in the final the Derek DeGrass-coached Blizzard won the first set 25-15, but fell in the final two sets 25-12 and 15-4 as they settled for silver.

The provincials were held at the Canada Games Centre in Halifax.